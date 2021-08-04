FredNats blanked in Fayetteville opener

Fresh off a blowout win to end their last homestand, the Fredericksburg Nationals fell flat in the first game of their series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in a 10-0 shutout loss.

Julio Robaina (W, 4-1) allowed only two hits over 5.0 shutout innings to earn the win for the Woodpeckers, and Cesar Gomez (1) worked the final four innings to earn his first save.

Rodney Theophile (L, 1-8) struck out a career-high seven batters over 4.1 innings, but after starting the game with a pair of scoreless innings ran into trouble in the third. Jordan Brewer opened the scoring with an RBI groundout, and Yainer Diaz lined a two-out, three-run double to right-center to extend the Fayetteville lead to 4-0.

Cristian Gonzalez hit his first homer of the season, a solo homer in the fourth, to put the Woodpeckers ahead 5-0. After a leadoff error from Jordy Barley in the fifth, Fayetteville made the FredNats pay with an RBI fielder’s choice to Victor Mascai and a two-run single to Gonzalez.

The Woodpeckers scored their final two runs in the eighth against Leif Strom, as Brewer hit an RBI infield single and Nerio Rodriguez hit an RBI double.

Fredericksburg managed only five hits, two of which came from Barley in his second game with the team. They went 0-for-8 with men in scoring position as they suffered their fourth shutout loss of the season.

The FredNats continue their series against the Woodpeckers on Wednesday. First pitch from Segra Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.