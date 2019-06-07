Former Sixth District Congressman Bob Goodlatte endorses Emmett Hanger

Former Sixth District Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte has endorsed Emmett Hanger in his bid for the Republican Party nomination in the 24th Senate District.

Hanger has represented the 24th District in Richmond since 1996. He is facing an intra-party challenge from Culpeper County GOP activist Tina Freitas in a June 11 party primary.

From Goodlatte’s endorsement announcement:

This is former Representative, Bob Goodlatte. It is my distinct pleasure to announce my endorsement of Senator Emmett Hanger for re-election. I have known and worked with Emmett Hanger from the days when he was a young Delegate in Richmond and I was Chair of the 6th District Republican Committee. He has demonstrated over the years that he is strongly pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment. He is careful with your taxpayer dollars. Emmett Hanger makes a real difference in Richmond for the small cities and rural areas of Virginia. He is a strong and reasoned voice with a positive impact protecting and improving our quality of life. On June 11 be sure to vote for Senator Emmett Hanger in the Republican Primary.

