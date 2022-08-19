Former JAG School Army officer arrested in Arkansas on cyberstalking charges
A former Army officer assigned to the JAG School in Charlottesville has been arrested in Arkansas on cyberstalking charges.
A report from the U.S. Attorney office in Charlottesville offers a host of other details in the arrest of Manfredo Madrigal III, 36, involving the attempted deletion of Army materials, lying to the FBI, and coaching a witness to provide false information to the FBI.
According to court documents, Madrigal was an active duty Army officer and attorney when he was assigned to the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School in Charlottesville in early 2022. He had previously served multiple overseas tours of duty as an enlisted soldier with various units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment and 82nd Airborne Division.
Madrigal was discharged from the Army and JAG School in late February for failing to report a previous conviction for driving under the influence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In the overnight hours of Feb. 6-7, as his Army discharge was pending, Madrigal reportedly attempted to delete, without authorization, online JAG training materials. According to court documents, he filmed himself doing so and narrated his motivations, saying in the video, “I’m gonna fu** you,” and “I’m going to bring their house down on them.”
The same evening, Madrigal contacted Victim 1 and informed her that Russia reached out to him, wanted to know what he knew, and that he intended to travel to Russia.
Madrigal’s cellphone records indicate he contacted the Russian embassy.
On Feb. 22, 2022, Madrigal was discharged from the JAG School and claimed in out-processing paperwork that he had no unreported contact with a foreign national, which was contrary to Madrigal’s phone records and statements to Victim 1.
In April and again in May, Madrigal was interviewed by the FBI about his actions. In these interviews, Madrigal made multiple false statements regarding his foreign contact and the deletion of the training materials, claiming that he learned of the deletion from a coworker, but denied any involvement.
Per text messages, however, Madrigal filmed his efforts to delete the module and claimed credit.
During the FBI’s investigation, agents discovered that Madrigal had been threatening Victim 1, a former romantic partner, both in-person and via electronic means. Between late 2021 and mid-2022, Madrigal sent Victim 1 messages threatening her career, family, and pets.
At least three of these messages contained compromising and sexually explicit photos of Victim 1 that were taken without her consent or knowledge.
Victim 1 also expressed being “terrified” of Madrigal and stated he threatened her, in-person, using a firearm at her residence and damaged her belongings.
As the FBI’s investigation progressed, agents also uncovered evidence Madrigal pressured another former romantic partner, Victim 2, to provide false information to the FBI about Madrigal.
Victim 2 admitted to agents that Madrigal coached her prior to her FBI interview, and they discussed deleting incriminating text messages from his cellphone.
On Aug. 9, Madrigal and Victim 2 were involved in a dispute in Harrison, Ark., and Madrigal pointed a pistol at Victim 2’s head. Madrigal was arrested by local authorities in Arkansas and later transferred to federal custody to face cyberstalking charges for his conduct involving Victim 1.
United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division, made the announcement.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Burroughs Medearis is prosecuting the case.