Fishburne Military School to host VIC Wrestling Championships this weekend

Published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 12:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fishburne Military School will host the Virginia Independent Conference Wrestling Championships on Saturday in the school’s Hitt-Millar Fieldhouse. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

“Fishburne is honored to be hosting the VIC Wrestling Tournament this weekend,” FMS Athletic Director, Lt Col (VA) Steve Wilson said. “We are proud of our wrestling program and our wrestlers and while the competition will be strong from our fellow VIC schools, we are ready to compete for the VIC title. Coach Waters has his wrestlers peaking at the right time and we look forward to this showcase event on Saturday.”

Earlier this year, FMS hosted the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association State Duals Wrestling Championship. The FMS Caissons pinned top honors in that tournament.

FMS head wrestling coach Terry Waters has been named Coach of the Year 12 times and has amassed over 400 career victories. He is slated to be inducted into the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in April.

Participating schools include Fishburne Military School; Hargrave Military Academy; Virginia Episcopal School; Blue Ridge School; Roanoke Catholic; and The Covenant School.

Saturday’s event is open to the public. In step with COVID 19 safety protocols, all guests attending the tournament are asked to wear masks.