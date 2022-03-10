Filler-Corn calls on Youngkin to protect Virginians from gas price gouging

Published Thursday, Mar. 10, 2022, 11:07 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

House Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn is calling on Gov. Glenn Youngkin to issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to Russia’s continued, unprovoked war against Ukraine.

This emergency declaration would activate the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act and provide the attorney general with powerful tools to protect Virginians from “unconscionable” prices at the pump.

“Gov. Youngkin has the power to act and help protect Virginians at the pump, but so far, has failed to do so. Instead, he continues to point fingers and waste precious time,” Filler-Corn said. “Virginians do not need talking points and failed campaign promises—we need leadership and action.”

When Russian hackers engaged in a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last year, then-Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 78, which declared a state of emergency, providing the attorney general with the authority to investigate and prosecute bad actors for overcharging Virginians on gas and fuel.

Then-Attorney General Mark Herring’s office successfully returned thousands of dollars to victims.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jason Miyares said his office currently “has no authority to act against the rise in gas prices.”

Attorneys general in other states are already using similar tools to protect consumers. In fact, North Carolina’s Attorney General is reportedly reviewing dozens of price gouging complaints related to fuel and gasoline.