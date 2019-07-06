FIBA U19 World Cup: Australia wins, Argentina falls

Kody Stattmann had 11 points and six rebounds as Australia defeated Latvia, 94-80, in consolation play at the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday.

Stattmann, a 6’7″ rising sophomore at UVA, was 5-for-14 from the floor and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the win.

Stattmann is averaging 11.2 points per game on 35.1 percent shooting for the tournament.

UVA redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro had eight points and 12 rebounds for Argentina in a 72-66 loss to Greece in World Cup action on Saturday.

The 7’1″ center was 2-for-9 from the floor in 30 minutes off the bench.

Caffaro is averaging 8.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the 2019 World Cup.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google