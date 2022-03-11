Federal grant will replace, rehab buses in Staunton

Published Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 5:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Department of Transportation announced that the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission will receive $916,500 in federal funding to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment in Staunton.

The funding was awarded through the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

“Virginians rely on public transportation every day to commute to school or work, and to make trips to the grocery store or pharmacy. We’re glad this funding is headed to Staunton, and will keep doing all we can to secure more investments to put safe, reliable transportation options in reach for more Virginians,” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) said in a joint statement.