Families invited to A Dream Come True Playground for day of Safe Kids fun

Families from across Harrisonburg will gather at A Dream Come True Playground this week to participate in various games and activities, explore first responder and other vehicles, and have their car seats checked by certified technicians – all part of an important week of recognition for protecting the youngest in our community.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday from 3-6 p.m., is part of Safe Kids Week, which runs from May 8-14. Safe Kids Central Shenandoah Valley will work throughout the week to provide tips, resources, and activities to educate parents and caregivers about simple ways to keep their kids safe from a range of preventable injuries – including bike, fire, car, electrical safety and more.

At a time when parents are focused on many priorities at once, Safe Kids Week is a national celebration dedicated to celebrating kids, raising awareness about child injury prevention, and inspiring parents to take the time to focus on proven and practical tips to keep their kids safe. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death of children in the United States, and millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime.

“Safe Kids Week is a wonderful opportunity for Harrisonburg to celebrate kids, learn about how to keep them safe and, ultimately, save lives,” HFD Public Education Officer Lt. Erin Stehle said. “This is a week where we can all take just a little bit of time out of our busy schedules to focus on a few simple steps that can make a big difference in the safety of our children.”

To support parents and caregivers, Safe Kids Central Shenandoah Valley is offering helpful resources, including:

Parent’s Guide to Child Safety – a comprehensive 24-page guide with expert advice and easy-to-follow tips to help families reduce risks, prevent injuries and keep kids safe at home, at play and on the road. It is available in English and Spanish.

Family Safety Activity Book – a fun booklet that includes a maze, word search, coloring pages, puzzles, and other exciting games to keep you and your kids ages 4-8 entertained and safe. It is available in English and Spanish.

Home Safety Graphic – an interactive graphic that takes parents room by room to show useful tips on how to keep their kids safe no matter where they live.

A Dream Come True Playground is located at 1050 Neff Ave.

