Jeffrey Osborne to headline Carpenter Theatre Tribute to Love and Legends

Published Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 1:05 pm

The March 12 Tribute to Love and Legends at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre will conclude with a performance from world-renowned recording artist Jeffrey Osborne.

The event features an exciting evening of music, comedy, and dance in collaboration with the Richmond Ballet, Richmond’s Counterpoint, and the hysterically funny “human iPod,” Jay Lamont, the host for the evening.

The night will showcase dynamic tributes to some of the world’s most talented artists including, Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross and Aretha Franklin.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at (804) 814-ETIX (3849), and at the main box office located at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, which is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.