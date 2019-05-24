Everything you need to know about Pay Per Head industry

The Pay Per Head industry is gaining tremendous popularity. The industry has proven itself to be more cost-effective and convenient. It has revolutionized the gambling industry.

Whether you are a gambler, agent, or interested to learn about Pay Per Head, this article will help you understand everything you need to know.

Relationship Between Gambling Industry and Pay Per Head Industry

The Pay Per Head business is part of the gambling industry. Therefore, it’s essential to understand a few details about the gambling industry.

Initially, gambling was an offline business. However, the internet allowed most of the betting businesses to go online.

People started gambling from the comfort of their homes.

The gambling industry alone generated over 50.65 Billion dollars in 2018. The growth is expected to hit $96.89 billion in revenue per year by 2024.

Gambling Industry Challenges

Competition is the main challenge faced by most businesses in the gambling industry. As a result, most of the bookies are forced to look for ways to expand and grow their operations.

Initially, the cost of the bookie software was too high. The invention of the sportsbook Pay Per Head concept solved this problem.

What is Pay Per Head?

Pay Per Head is an online bookmarking service. The service is cost-effective, reliable, and easy to use; both to the players and the bookmakers.

Pay Per Head sites like Payperhead247.com helped many bookmakers who couldn’t access contact centers. It reduced the cost of investment required to venture into the bookmaking industry.

Early Stages of Pay Per Head Industry

The initial Pay Per Head industry was too basic. It only consisted of the betting interface and a simple website. The agents had no control over the system. In case of any concern, the agent had to call the Pay Per Head service provider to sort out issues.

The cost per player was initially high. On average, the industry rate was between $40 to $65 per single player. At the same time the system technology was in its infancy stage. Players experienced downtime, especially on weekends when there were many gamblers on the system.

Challenges in the Early Pay Per Head Industry

Several challenges faced the Pay Per Head Industry in its early days. The major challenge was system breakdown.

During the mid-1990s, most of the operators had no experience to handle the systems.

Also, most of the pay per head companies had no infrastructure and financial capabilities to serve their growing number of customers in the industry.

As a result, most companies failed. A few companies were able to improve their software and infrastructure. The companies that stayed grew the Pay Per Head Industry to a Multi-Billion-dollar industry we have today.

Pay Per Head Industry Today

The Pay per Head Industry has grown the Bookies business in less than 20 years. Today, a single Bookie can compete with a big sportsbook. This is because the industry gives bookies amazing features that they couldn’t otherwise afford.

Today the industry has grown with amazing benefits both for the agents and the gamblers. The following are major services offered by the Pay per head industry.

Customized websites with selected customizable features.

Secure and stable mobile betting platforms.

Toll-free support telephone line service for players offered 24/7 365 days a year.

Reliable customer support both for the agents and the gamblers.

Multi-lingual call center and support agents for both the gamblers and agents.

Full access to online bookmakers account at any time.

Cloud-based data backup.

Online live betting.

Dual software with gamblers and agent interface.

24/7 online casinos.

Virtual Sports Betting.

Detailed transaction reports.

Mode of Payments Accepted in the Industry

Pay per head industry accepts all major recognized payment methods. Most players gamble from different places at different time. Therefore, the industry accepts payments through the internet. The following are major payment options accepted by various companies in the industry.

Debit or credit card

Money Gram

Bank Wire

Western Union

Money Order

Gift Cards

Bitcoin

Parting Shot

With the growth of technology, pay per head industry is also expected to continue growing. The major players in the industry are tirelessly working to make gambling more efficient to its customers.

