ESPN College GameDay returns to JPJ for UVA-Duke on Feb. 9

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

ESPN’s College GameDay Covered by State Farm returns to John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday, Feb. 9, prior to the second meeting of the season between No. 3 UVA and No. 2 Duke.

College GameDay, the network’s signature college basketball pregame show, will air on ESPN from 11 a.m. to noon. An evening edition will lead into the 6 p.m. tip-off of Virginia’s top-five showdown with Duke.

Admission and parking will be free for all fans attending the national pregame show Saturday morning. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and all seating at John Paul Jones Arena is general admission.

The first 1,500 UVA students to enter JPJ will receive an official ESPN College GameDay t-shirt. All fans will have the opportunity to receive complimentary tickets to the women’s lacrosse home opener vs. Navy at 1 p.m. on Saturday and one lucky fan in attendance will win a pair of tickets to the Virginia-Duke game. Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced later this week.

This will be the fourth appearance for ESPN’s college basketball preview show at JPJ. The show made appearances at JPJ in 2015 (vs. Duke), 2016 (vs. North Carolina) and 2018 (vs. Virginia Tech).

College GameDay is hosted by Rece Davis, who is joined by analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams. Dan Shulman, Bilas and reporter Maria Taylor will have the call of the Virginia-Duke game.

The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball games will also be in effect for College GameDay.