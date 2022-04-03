Ellington’s Evening of Music and Poetry at the Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater will welcome the UVA Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Ellington’s Evening of Music and Poetry program on Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

Ellington’s Evening of Music and Poetry is a night to celebrate the arts through spoken word poetry, R&B, and soul music. This event will feature headliner Lalah Hathaway, with opening artists Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Sheer Element, and Sunni Patterson.

This event is hosted by UVA’s Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in partnership with 101Jamz, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville, Cle’s Soul Lounge, Total Praise with Chucky Hayes, UVA’s Black Faculty & Staff Employee Resource Group, and UVA’s Office of African American Affairs.

The University of Virginia is committed to providing universal access to all of our events. Please contact Joy Elmore at jnm6f@virginia.edu or 434-243-2079 to request disability-related accommodations. Examples of accommodations may include real-time captioning, ASL-English interpreting services, accessible digital copies of programs, accessible seating, and accessible parking. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for some accommodations.

Registration for this free event is now open. Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

