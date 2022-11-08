dwr offers tips on traveling during active deer season

Deer are on the move in Virginia.

Fall is breeding season for deer, so they are more active in the next couple of months than any other time of the year.

Motorists also are driving more in the dark after the end of Daylight Saving Time, which increases the likelihood of encountering deer on the road. A vehicle colliding with a deer can cause damage to the animal, people and property, according to a press release.

That’s why the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) recommends the following tips to avoid hitting a deer:

Slow down and be attentive, particularly at night. If you see one deer, watch out for others. Deer habitually travel the same areas. Use caution when you see deer crossing signs installed by the Virginia Department of Transportation. Apply brakes, even stop if necessary, to avoid hitting a deer, but never swerve out of the lane to miss a deer. A collision with another vehicle, tree or other object is likely to be more serious than hitting a deer. Always wear a seat belt. Even if a collision is unavoidable, you are more likely to avoid injury or death if you are wearing a seat belt. If you hit or kill a deer or bear while driving, immediately report the accident to a Conservation Police Officer or other law enforcement officer in the county or city where the accident occurred. If you kill a deer or bear while driving, you may keep it for your own use if you report the accident to a law enforcement officer where the accident occurred and the officer views the animal and gives you a possession certificate.

For more information, go to the DWR website.