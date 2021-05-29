Duke races to early lead, holds on for 4-2 win over UVA

Published Saturday, May. 29, 2021, 7:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Duke scored three runs in the first three innings and held on for a 4-2 victory over Virginia in the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Park on Saturday.

The Blue Devils advance to the title game for the first time and play the winner of Georgia Tech and NC State.

Duke (31-20) built a 3-0 lead in the first three innings on three solo home runs, two off the bat of Joey Loperfido. The centerfielder led off the game with an opposite field homer and then led off the third with a solo blast over the left field wall. Ethan Murray went back-to-back with Loperfido in the third inning, for his second homer of the season.

Senior Alex Tappen responded for UVA (29-23) in the bottom half with a 417-foot solo blast that hit the scoreboard in left field. The homer was his second in as many games and third of the season. Tappen extended his hit streak to 10 games with the mammoth blast and was 2-for-3 in the contest.

Virginia pulled within a run in the fourth when Kyle Teel came around to score on a single by Logan Michaels. The Blue Devils made it a two-run game in the fifth, capitalizing on a two-out, Cavalier fielding error, one of two UVA defensive miscues on the day.

Blue Devil starting pitcher Luke Fox pitched seven innings and scattered eight hits while striking out seven batters. The lefthander earned his second win of the season. He was supported by two double plays behind him and faced the minimum over his final two innings of work.

Duke relievers Jimmy Loper and Marcus Johnson combined to pitch a perfect eighth and ninth innings to seal the victory for Duke. The save was credited to Johnson, his sixth of the year.

Sophomore Max Cotier was 2-for-4 in the contest, his third multi-hit effort in the last five games.

Virginia, expected to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament next weekend, will learn its fate on Monday. The selection show is scheduled for noon and will air live on ESPN2.

Related

Comments