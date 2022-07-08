Denaburg dazzles, FredNats two-hit Hillcats in win
The FredNats made it nine wins in the last 10games Thursday vs. Lynchburg. Clutch swings by Andry Arias and Steven Williams helped to break a late tie and give the FredNats a 3-1 win.
Mason Denaburg put together his most complete start of the season on the mound, going four scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. He struck out six without issuing a walk. Marc Davis picked up the win with three innings of one-run relief.
Yoander Rivero broke a 0-0 tie in the sixth when he stole third and scored on an overthrow by catcher Victor Planchart. Andry Arias belted a triple in the seventh to score Branden Boissiere, who registered three hits in the contest. Williams provided insurance with a two-out base hit in the eighth to score Rivero.
Todd Peterson earned his second save of the season with a scoreless ninth. The win moved the FredNats to 2-1 in the series and 43-35 on the season. The FredNats improved to 10-2 in the second half with the win.
The FredNats and Hillcats meet again tomorrow on a Firework Friday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. RHP Andry Lara gets the start for Fredericksburg vs. a TBA starter for Lynchburg. First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm.