Data reveals states with best and worst community college systems

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

The increasing cost of a four-year education and the certainty of earning a degree along with student loan debt encourages more American students to attend community colleges.

New data from WalletHub reveals the best community college system is in Connecticut and the worst is in Ohio. In 2022’s States with the Best & Worst Community-College Systems, nine states were excluded from data: Alaska, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Nevada, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont.

WalletHub conducted analysis of each of the 677 community colleges with 19 key metrics in mind.

Maryland ranks no. 2, followed by New Mexico, Washington and Hawaii in the top five. Virginia ranks No. 24, North Carolina is no. 25 and West Virginia is no. 29.

