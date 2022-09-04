Cville Sabroso festival returns to Booker T. Washington Park on Sept. 17
Sin Barreras (Without Barriers) and the LUA Project are proud to present the annual Cville Sabroso festival.
The festival will take place on Sept. 17 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Booker T. Washington Park at 1001 Preston Ave. in Charlottesville.
Cville Sabroso is the area’s only festival celebrating Latin American culture through art, music, dance and food.
This year’s Cville Sabroso festival includes a full and exciting line up of traditional Latin American music and folkloric dance performances.
Festival-goers will be able to enjoy local Latin American food and beverages, and Latin inspired artists and vendors who will offer arts and crafts from all across Latin America.
The mainstage will offer performances of music and dance from Mexico, Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.
Sin Barreras is a Charlottesville-based nonprofit with a second office in Waynesboro. They co-founded the Cville Sabroso festival through the mission to empower immigrants and their families in Central Virginia, focusing on the Latinx population, through education, advocacy and supporting their needs.