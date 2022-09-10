Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.
Albemarle County
(NEW) Interstate 64 – Litter pickup. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 11 and mile marker 125, in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge repair. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck repair. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 111, in the westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
(NEW) U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 796 (Brooksville Road) and Route 691 (Greenwood Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(NEW) Street sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:
- S. 250 (Long Street) between the Charlottesville City line and Route 1140 Peter Jefferson Parkway, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday.
- Route 631 (Rio Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday.
(NEW) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures between Route 3405 (John Warner Parkway) and Route 3412 (Melbourne Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 614 (Garth Road) — Bridge repair. Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures between Route 839 (Whippoorwill Road) and Route 678 (Decca Lane), in the westbound lanes, with temporary traffic signals on Route 614, Route 839, Frog Rock Lane and the driveway across from Route 839, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
(UPDATE) Paving operations – Expect lane closures, with flaggers, in the following areas:
- Route 1452 (Westfield Road) between U.S. 29 and Route 1453 (Minor Ridge Road) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Route 1721 (Timberwood Boulevard) between Route 1720 (Timberwood Parkway) and Route 1754 (Fortune Park Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday through Tuesday, 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) at Route 178 (Gold Eagle Drive) crossover with Route 178 (Teel Lane), in the northbound lanes, Sunday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:
- S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.
- S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment, workers, and flaggers near the travel lanes. Follow signs through the work zone.
Sidewalk improvement projects – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas, Monday through Friday:
- Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and Route 1165 (Southern Parkway), in the northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) between Route 1167 (Stoney Creek Drive) and Route 20 (Scottsville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fauquier County
(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 18 and mile marker 34, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road). Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.
U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Dump truck deliveries. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.
Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 2, 2022.
Greene County
Other construction – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Sunday through Saturday in the following areas:
- S. 33 (Main Street) between Route 230 (Madison Road) and Route 677 (Ice House Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the westbound lanes, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Louisa County
(NEW) U.S. 522 (Cross County Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Martins Lane, in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Madison County
(NEW) U.S. 29 South Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 634 (Washington Street) and Route 607 (Lillards Ford Road) in the northbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Orange County
(NEW) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 646 (Lovers Lane) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rappahannock County
Route 614 (Keyser Run Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 623 (Pullens Bluff Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
