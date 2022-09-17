Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers on Saturday, Sept. 30
Court Square Theater welcomes the Bluegrass Brothers to its stage on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is part of the theater’s fall bluegrass series.
Advance tickets for the bluegrass group are $20. Tickets are $25 at the door.
With their hard-driving instrumental and high lonesome family harmonies, the Bluegrass Brothers are known for one of the most electrifying shows on the festival circuit and for the large number of encores demanded by their audiences.
Brothers Robert and Victor Dowdy formed the band in 1989 after both had been members of The Bluegrass Playboys. In September 2011, Victor and Robert were inducted into the Virginia Folk Music Association Hall of Fame.
The band, which tours extensively across the U.S. and Canada, features Victor Dowdy on upright bass, Robert Dowdy on banjo, Victor’s son Steven Dowdy on guitar, David Kirk on mandolin and Chris Hart on dobro.
Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley.
For more information, visit valleyarts.org/performances