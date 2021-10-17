Corey McCray hired to lead Paul D. Camp Community College

Published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 9:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Dr. Corey L. McCray has been hired to become the next president of Paul D. Camp Community College, effective Oct. 25. McCray’s hiring concludes a national search that attracted 52 applicants.

McCray has lived and worked in the Suffolk region for more than 25 years. After serving seven years in the U.S. Navy, McCray transitioned to education, serving as a high school teacher and coach in Suffolk. Later, McCray worked for more than a decade at the Pruden Center for Industry and Technology, a regional career and technical education center located in Suffolk.

“I’m excited by the potential that exists here, not just at the college but throughout the community,” McCray said. “Camp’s success can be felt across our service region today. Working with the college’s dedicated faculty and staff, we can leverage state, federal, and private resources to expand our program offerings, deliver them in new and creative ways, and meet the talent pipeline needs that exist today in areas like healthcare, skilled trades, and information technology. Our team is ready to go.”

Last spring, McCray was appointed as Camp’s interim president. He had been working as the associate vice chancellor for Programs at the VCCS System Office. He spent five years before that serving as the executive vice president and vice president for Workforce at Tidewater Community College. McCray recently completed the prestigious Aspen Rising Presidents Fellowship, which aims to build a cadre of exceptional leaders with a student-centered focus.

“Corey has a passion for this region and a compelling vision for the college,” said Chuck Sanders, chair of the Camp Community College local advisory board. “Our board believes that the circumstances are aligning to make Camp one of America’s most effective and successful small colleges before the end of this decade. We could become a model institution, and we look forward to working with Corey to make that happen. We think he is the perfect fit for 2022 and beyond.”

McCray will become the ninth president of Camp Community College, succeeding Dr. Dan Lufkin.

McCray earned a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale; a master’s degree from Cambridge College; and a doctorate from Old Dominion University.

Camp is comprised of two campuses, one in Franklin and one in Suffolk, and a center in Smithfield. The college’s Franklin campus opened its doors in the fall of 1971. Since its founding, nearly 50,000 Virginians have taken classes through the college. Camp has awarded over 2,400 degrees, 1,200 certificates, and 950 career studies certificates – more than 4,500 credit credentials in all.

In addition, it has provided thousands of high school students with dual enrollment opportunities, giving them a head start and early exposure to the rigors of college coursework; and trained more than 44,500 individuals through workforce development.