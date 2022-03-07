Comcast increases Internet speeds for most customers in Virginia

Comcast has increased speeds for its most popular Xfinity Internet tiers, providing an extra boost for millions of residential customers across 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Beginning today, the following upgrades will be offered to customers at no additional cost:

Extreme Pro will increase download speeds by more than 12 percent and upload speeds by 33 percent, from 800/15 Mbps to 900/20 Mbps

will increase download speeds by more than 12 percent and upload speeds by 33 percent, from Blast! will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from 400/10 Mbps to 600/20 Mbps

will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from Performance Pro will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from 200/5 Mbps to 300/10 Mbps

will increase download speeds by 50 percent and double upload speeds, from Performance upload speeds will double from 100/5 Mbps to 100/10 Mbps

upload speeds will double from Performance Starter upload speeds will double from 50/5 Mbps to 50/10 Mbps

In October, Xfinity increased Gigabit Pro speeds from 2/2 Gbps to 3/3 Gbps symmetrical nationwide. Gigabit Pro uses enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology to make it possible for Xfinity Internet customers to receive symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds so they can stream or game in 4K in multiple rooms of the home.

“Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their WiFi-connected devices in the home,” said Kevin Casey, Comcast Northeast Division president. “Through our smart, fast and reliable fiber-dense network, continued innovation and our people, we bring our customers unbeatable Internet with the best connection, advanced cybersecurity, faster speeds and the best tech available.”