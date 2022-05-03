Cole Garrett, Brett Cook lead VMI to 19-6 midweek win at Richmond

Published Tuesday, May. 3, 2022, 6:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Sophomores Cole Garrett and Brett Cook combined for 10 RBIs Tuesday as the VMI baseball team rolled to a 19-6 win at the University of Richmond in non-conference action from Pitt Field.

The 19 runs scored marks the most to cross the plate for VMI since the 2016 season in a 20-17 win against George Mason on March 16.

The Keydets opened a one-run lead with a double from Garrett in the top of the fourth to bring home Zac Morris. A three-run home run from Garrett highlighted a six-run fifth inning, and Will Knight and Justin Nase had RBI singles in the frame. After the Spiders scored a single run in the bottom of the fifth, Cook and Knight drew bases loaded walks in the sixth to push the lead to 9-1.

A nine-run seventh inning provided even more cushion, as Cook smacked a three-run home run and Morris and Ryan Peterson had run-scoring doubles in the frame.

Red-shirt junior JT Inskeep started on the mound and looked sharp, allowing just two hits, one walk and one earned run with two strikeouts over five innings to earn his first win of the season. Caden Plummer tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two.

Garrett finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBI with a double and a home run, while Cook drove in six. Ty Swaim drew four walks and scored four times, while Morris was 2-for-4 with two walks. Knight had two hits and a walk and Jed Barrett recorded a hit and two walks.

Zach Lass was 3-for-4 for Richmond (21-19).

VMI (14-31) travels to UNC-Greensboro this weekend for a three-game Southern Conference series. The first game is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...