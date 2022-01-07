City of Staunton inclement weather schedules, updated information

City of Staunton offices and facilities will open on time today, Friday, Jan. 7; however, refuse collection and Recycling Center hours are impacted.

Trash/refuse collection

Due to the icy conditions, refuse collection for residents scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7 is cancelled and will occur next Wed., Jan 12.

Recycling Center hours

Because personnel have been utilized in snow removal operations, the Recycling Center at Gypsy Hill will be closed on Friday, Jan. 7. Regular operations are expected to resume on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Library hours

The Staunton Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as normally scheduled today, Friday, Jan. 7.

Snow, sleet and ice removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The city appreciates timely compliance with these requirements to protect the safety and well-being of pedestrians and to keep business activity viable in the downtown area.

Contact us

For more information on refuse and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.

