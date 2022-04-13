Charlottesville City Council adopts $212.9M budget for 2022-2023

Charlottesville City Council approved a $212.9 million budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 at a special meeting on Tuesday.

The total spending is up 10.8 percent over the $192.2 million budgeted for the current fiscal year.

Highlights:

Effective July 1, 2022, a 3 percent cost of living adjustment will be provided to employees. This budget also covers a full year of a FY 2022 midyear 6 percent salary increase which was received in January 2022. Retirees will receive a 2 percent COLA increase.

There are no changes to employee health care insurance premiums or the gym subsidy program.

The Real Estate tax rate will increase $0.01 on July 1, 2022. The current rate of $0.95/$100 of value will increase to $0.96/$100 of value.

The Meals Tax Rate will increase from 6 percent to 6.5 percent effective July 1, 2022.

This budget continues a very strong commitment to the City Schools, providing $62.9 million in operating funding, an increase of $4,216,341 over FY 22. Through the City’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP), $7.11 million is provided for school related projects. And, the five-year CIP includes $68.8 million for the Buford School Reconfiguration Project.

$3.1 million is funded for rent and tax relief programs

A total of 13 new FTEs will be added in various departments to enhance customer service efforts, comply with FOIA demands, labor relations, project management and development review

The 5 year CIP plan at a total cost of $153.2M which includes $68.8M for the reconfiguration project ($25.98M in FY 23).

Comments from Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers:

“I am pleased to announce that Council adopted the FY 2022-23 Budget last night. I believe that this budget reflects the priorities of the community and Council. It reflects a significant investment in our workforce, the organization’s capacity to get the work done, affordable housing, and schools.

“As we continue to move beyond COVID, real estate assessments are up and trends for several of the city’s larger tax revenue sources such as meals tax, lodging tax, and sales tax also continue to show growth.

“Charlottesville’s tradition of sound fiscal management has served and will continue to serve the community during Fiscal Year 2023 as an asset and opportunity. Our sound financial management will continue to move us smoothly through the waning days of the pandemic and allow the city to continue to work in concert with the community to support key priorities, deliver services optimally, and engage in efficient and effective business models.

“It is a privilege to serve as the interim city manager for Charlottesville at this time, and I appreciate the opportunity to present a balanced budget on behalf of the extremely talented team of employees with the City of Charlottesville, showing how we stand ready to address challenges, seize opportunities, and most importantly serve our community to the best of our abilities.

For more information about the FY 2022-2023 budget, visit www.charlottesville.gov/budget.

