Campbell shuts out No. 14 Liberty, ending Flames’ winning streak

The Campbell Fighting Camels shut out No. 14 Liberty 7-0, halting the Flames’ 11-game winning streak Friday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Campbell starter Thomas Harrington (3-1) combined with two other Camels to shut out the Flames for the first time in 2022. Harrington scattered five hits and struck out seven over the first seven innings.

Third baseman Stephen Hill, right fielder Aaron Anderson and left fielder Three Hillier had two hits apiece for the Flames in the contest.

Liberty falls to 11-2 and suffering its first setback since the season opener on Feb. 18. In addition, the loss ends the Flames’ home winning streak at 17, dating back to 2021. The streak was the longest in the nation coming into the contest. Campbell moves to 7-7 on the year.