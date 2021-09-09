Buchanan County man sentenced on child pornography charges

A Buchanan County man was sentenced this week to seven years in prison for distributing child pornography using a means or facility of interstate commerce.

According to court documents, Jordan Seth Gross, 21, distributed child pornography to an undercover employee with the FBI in November. Gross admitted to using the KIK computer messenger application to communicate with others in a known child pornography chatroom.

Gross accessed his KIK account from both his home in Whitewood, in Buchanan County, and his place of employment at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy. Using that account, Gross distributed multiple videos of prepubescent females under the age of 12 engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an FBI employee working undercover in the chatroom.

Gross also admitted purchasing child pornography materials using PayPal.

Gross pleaded guilty in April to one count of knowingly distributing one or more visual depictions of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct that has been mailed or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.