Bridgewater College seniors to present recital on Dec. 8

Christopher A. DeFreeuw and David A. Grove will present a senior recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Stone Prayer Chapel in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

For his tuba recital, DeFreeuw will perform Concerto in One Movement by Alexey Lebedev, arranged by Allen Ostrander, and “Andante” and “Rondo” from Concerto for Double Bass by Antonio Capuzzi, arranged by Philip Catelinet. He will also perform “Prelude,” “Romanza” and “Finale: Rondo alla tedesca” from Concerto for Bass Tuba and Orchestra by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

DeFreeuw will also perform “Intrada: Alla marcia,” “Valse: Allegro non troppo,” “Air: Andante” and “Galop: Presto” from Suite for Unaccompanied Tuba by Walter Hartley.

He will conclude his recital with “Danny Boy,” a traditional Irish folksong, arranged by Patrick Sheridan.

DeFreeuw studies tuba under Richard Adams, adjunct instructor of music at Bridgewater College.

DeFreeuw, a music major, is the son of Brian and Dona DeFreeuw of Suffolk, Va. He is a member of the Symphonic Band and the Jazz Ensemble. He is also a member of the Concert Choir and the Chorale. He is a member of the National Association for Music Educators.

For his trumpet recital, Grove will perform “Believe Me if All those Endearing Young Charms” arranged by Donald Hunsberger, and “Ode for Trumpet” by Alfred Reed.

Grove studies trumpet under Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music at Bridgewater College.

Dr. Larry Taylor, associate professor of music at the College, will accompany DeFreeuw and Grove on the piano.

Grove, a computer science major with a minor in computer information systems management, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Grove of Chester Gap, Va. He is a member of the Symphonic Band, the Jazz Ensemble and the Pep Band.

The recital is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

