Bridgewater College ensembles will perform at Homecoming concert

Bridgewater College will present a Homecoming concert featuring a variety of music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music. It is free and open to the public.

The concert includes the Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Dr. Christine Carrillo, associate professor of music and director of instrumental music.

The Jazz Ensemble will perform “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” from The Lion King, music by Elton John, arranged by Roger Holmes; Virtual Insanity by Jason Kay and Toby Smith, arranged by John Wasson; and Sing, Sing, Sing by Louis Prima, arranged by Gordon Goodwin.

Featured jazz soloists include:

Morgan F. Carr, a senior biochemistry major from Linville, Va., on trumpet;

Tyrone Covington Jr., a senior environmental science major from Chester, Va., on piano;

Kevin N. Epps, a sophomore physics major from Chesterfield, Va., on tenor sax;

Corey M. Gloyd, a junior music major from Winchester, Va., on trumpet;

Josh P. Layton, a senior music major from Greenwood, Del., on bari sax;

Deonte McLean, a senior music major from Dunn, N.C., on piano;

Kalia N. Page, a junior music major from Stanardsville, Va., on vibes;

Justin A. Rogers, a senior communication, technology and culture major from Springfield, Va., on drums;

Wyatt T. Smith, a first-year music major from Bridgewater, Va., on trumpet; and

Joseph M. Wampler, a first-year biology major from Nokesville, Va., on alto sax.

An alumni jazz band consisting of alumni from 1982-2019 will also perform under the direction of Carrillo.

The Concert Choir, under the direction of Prof. Curtis Nolley, visiting director of choral music, will perform a trio of Beatles tunes: Here Comes the Sun, arranged by Alan Billingsley, Yesterday, arranged by Bob Chilcott, and Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da, arranged by Audrey Snyder.

The program also includes the ReBellion Handbell Choir under student directors Noah Flint, a junior music major from Rocky Mount, Va., and Jenna Hallock, a senior music and psychology double major from Frederick, Md.

ReBellion will perform Changes, arranged by Carl Wiltse, and “Star Wars” excerpt from The Best of John Williams, arranged by Douglas Wagner.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

