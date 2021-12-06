Breaking down the latest Virginia additions to the transfer portal

Three Virginia offensive linemen are now in the transfer portal, with Rimington Trophy finalist Olu Oluwatimi and Bobby Haskins joining Joe Bissinger on the list of Cavaliers on their way out of Charlottesville.

And add another name to the list: outside linebacker Noah Taylor.

Those four join backup QBs Jacob Rodriguez and Ira Armstead.

This all in the wake of the departure of sixth-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who is staying on through the bowl game, for what that matters.

Apparently not much to the guys in the portal.

Oluwatimi was the subject of a press release from Virginia Athletics Monday announcing him as one of three finalists for the Rimington Trophy, which goes to the top center in college football.

Olesegun graded out at 79.4 by Pro Football Focus, allowing three sacks and a total of 20 QB pressures on a team-high 910 offensive line snaps in 2021.

Haskins graded out at 65.7 this season on 654 snaps. Haskins, a tackle, allowed three sacks and 27 QB pressures in 2021.

Bissinger, a guard, graded out at 59.7 on 389 snaps, allowing two sacks and six pressures.

All three would be big losses, as would Taylor, who graded out at 67.7 on 707 snaps, recording 67 tackles, four sacks, and 19 QB pressures on the season.

In pass coverage, Taylor had a second straight down year, allowing 18 catches on 25 targets for 210 yards and a TD and two pass breakups, with an NFL passer rating against of 110.4.

In 2020, Taylor had allowed 16 catches on 21 targets for 190 yards and two TDs, with an INT and two PBUs, for an NFL passer rating against of 115.2.

Rodriguez and Armstead saw limited action at QB in 2021 with Brennan Armstrong breaking records, and freshman Jay Woolfolk emerging as the QB2, and getting the start in the Notre Dame loss with Armstrong out injured.

Rodriguez was on the field for a total of 242 snaps at QB, running back, receiver and special teams, gaining 57 yards on 10 rushes on the ground, and catching eight passes on 14 targets for 65 yards through the air.

Armstead got 97 snaps at QB, tailback and receiver, gaining 61 yards on 10 rushing attempts, catching two passes on two targets for six yards, throwing two incomplete passes.

Story by Chris Graham

