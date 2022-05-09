Blue Ridge Parkway recruiting volunteers at three visitor centers in Virginia

The National Park Service is recruiting volunteers for critical positions at three Blue Ridge Parkway visitor centers in Virginia.

Visitor Service volunteers will work alongside park staff and partners to respond to visitor inquiries, provide information, orient visitors to the park and surrounding area, and provide high-quality customer service to park visitors.

Visitor Services volunteers are needed at the following locations:

Milepost 6 – Humpback Rocks Visitor Center

Milepost 43 – James River Visitor Center

Milepost 86 – Peaks of Otter Visitor Center

Visitor Services volunteers must be willing to commit to a minimum of one four- or eight-hour shift each week through the busy summer and fall season. Ideal volunteers should enjoy working with people, have a basic knowledge of the Parkway and its surrounding areas, and feel comfortable working independently. Volunteers will be provided with training, a volunteer uniform, and any equipment needed to complete their assignment successfully.

Interested volunteers can learn more and apply by searching for “Blue Ridge Parkway” on www.volunteer.gov or by contacting the park’s volunteer office at BLRI_Volunteers@nps.gov.

