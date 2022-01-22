Black History Month Concert at The Paramount Theater

Published Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, 2:48 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Paramount Theater will welcome The University of Virginia Division for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for their Black History Month Concert on Friday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The Black History Month Concert will feature the Grammy-nominated and Stellar Award-winning gospel group Anthony Brown & group therAPy, with a special performance by Stellar Award-Winning artist Isabel Davis.

Brown emerged as a top artist when he released his self-titled debut album in 2012. The freshman project was propelled by this first Number 1 song “Testimony,” which was named by Billboard Magazine as the longest-running Top 10 Gospel Radio Single in 2013. Proving he was more than a flash in the pan, Brown released his second album, Everyday Jesus, in 2015 which earned him his first Grammy® Award nomination, 3 Billboard Music Award nominations, and multiple Stellar Award trophies. The massive single, “Worth,” which has literally taken the world by storm was the Number 1 Gospel single for over 27 weeks and was the best-selling gospel digital single for weeks.

Isabel Davis’ first full project, The Call debuted in 2017 at #3 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums Chart. Her three singles, “The Call,” “Jesus We Love You,” and “Wide as the Sky,” also charted in the Top 15 on Billboard’s Gospel Radio Airplay Lists. Isabel’s breakout success was met with a Stellar Award for “New Artist of the Year.” She also won the 2018 Prayze Factor People’s Choice Awards in the categories of “Trail Blazer” and “Best International Album of the Year.”

This concert is presented in partnership with the UVA Office of African American Affairs, Total Praise with Chucky Hayes on 101.3 JAMZ, In My Humble Opinion on 101.3 JAMZ, the UVA Black Faculty & Staff Employee Resource Group, Black Professional Network of Charlottesville, and Strong Quality Music.

Registration for this free event is now open. Tickets may be reserved online at theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.