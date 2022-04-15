Big night from Zac Morris helps VMI to 5-2 win over The Citadel

VMI used a four-run seventh inning and redshirt sophomore Zac Morris had three hits Thursday as the Keydets rallied for a 5-2 win over The Citadel in a Southern Conference game from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The visiting Bulldogs plated single runs in the second and fourth innings to take a 2-0 lead that they held until the seventh. Starter Cameron Reeves cruised through the first six inning until the Keydet offense broke out in the seventh.

Morris led off the seventh with a home run to make it a one-run game. Cole Garrett walked and moved to third on a double from Reeves Whitmore. The Citadel went to the bullpen, but Jed Barrett followed with a double to bring home Garrett and Whitmore. Brett Cook later plated Barrett with a single to make it a 4-2 game.

The Keydets added an insurance run in the eighth as Morris singled and later came home on another hit from Whitmore.

Trey Morgan got the start on the hill and was solid for seven frames, allowing just five hits, two runs and no walks with three strikeouts to earn the win. Will Riley notched his third save of the season, working the last two innings. He gave up a hit and a walk with four strikeouts and struck out the final batter in the ninth with two runners on.

Morris finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Barrett and Whitmore each had two hits and Will Knight and Garrett had a hit and a walk apiece.

Noah Mitchell was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for The Citadel (18-14/0-4 SoCon).

VMI improves to 11-24 on the year and 2-2 in conference play.

The same two teams will meet at 6 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

