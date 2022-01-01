‘Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage’ episode filmed in Waynesboro airing this weekend

An episode of “Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” filmed at Camp LIGHT in Waynesboro is airing this weekend.

The show is set to air at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday on Circle All-Access Network, which is available through Peacock, Roku, DISH Network and XUMO.

“Big Kenny’s Crank It Up Garage” features Big Kenny from Big & Rich and Charlie Pennachio from the band Linear. The show chronicles their efforts to find and meet the builders, crafters and tinkerers of the craziest motorized “projects” you’ve ever seen.

The show visited Camp LIGHT earlier this year to check out the Short Cut High Bus, a low-rider hot rod school bus customized by Jerry Bower. Along the way, the episode takes viewers on a tour of Camp LIGHT, where the Short Cut High Bus lives and entertains special needs children.

