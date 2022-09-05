Ben Cline, Jennifer Lewis set for two Sixth District congressional debates
Sixth District congressional candidates Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis will participate together in two on-stage political debates next month.
The debates are scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, in Winchester, sponsored by the American Association of University Women and Friends of Handley Library, and Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Lexington, sponsored by the Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Lewis, the Democratic nominee, said she had hoped for more debates in more locations throughout the district, but she’s happy to least have the two opportunities to debate Cline, the Republican incumbent.
“It’s a shame there are not more, especially in Roanoke and in more rural areas of the district,” Lewis said. “I have been invited to two of the three events that he has accepted. It is important that we give the voters of the Sixth District the opportunity to learn the priorities, actions, and solutions that every candidate in the Sixth has to offer. I look forward to being on stage with Congressman Cline and addressing the vast concerns of the voters that need to be heard and acted upon.”