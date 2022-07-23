Bats rally late, FredNats take Delmarva opener
The FredNats staged a dramatic late-inning comeback to knock off the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-6 in 10 innings Friday. Fredericksburg trailed 4-1 in the eighth but rallied behind a huge game from Sammy Infante to start the post-All Star break schedule on the right note.
Infante cranked his 16th home run of the season in the eighth to spur a four-run rally that resurrected a moribund FredNat attack. The comeback effort crescendoed there with a go-ahead single by Jacob Young that made it 5-4.
After the Shorebirds tied the contest, Infante narrowly missed giving the FredNats the lead with a double off the top of the wall in left center in the ninth. After he was stranded, the Fredericksburg offense got going in the tenth with Viandel Pena knocking a double to the right field corner to score Andry Arias and Yoander Rivero. Pena would score himself shortly thereafter on a ball put in play by Branden Boissiere.
Tyler Schoff earned the win for the FredNats in relief by limiting the Shorebirds to one run in the eighth and ninth. Starter Mason Denaburg allowed two runs while lasting into the fourth. Riggs Threadgill picked up his third save by finishing the game in the tenth. The win moved the FredNats to 5-1 in extras this season.
The FredNats will look to clinch the series tomorrow with RHP Pablo Aldonis on the mound. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET.