Baseball: VMI patiently slugs its way past Lafayette to 13-7 win

VMI ripped 12 hits and drew nine walks Saturday in a 13-7 non-conference victory over Lafayette College in Gray-Minor Stadium.

Sophomore outfielder Cole Jenkins went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI and red-shirt sophomore first baseman Justin Starke ripped a double, a home run and also had four RBI.

Starke delivered a two-run home run in the third inning to give VMI a 2-0 lead. The Leopards plated five in the fifth to temporarily take the lead, but the Keydets didn’t let it last long. Jenkins blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game and VMI broke it open with seven runs in the sixth.

Freshman lefthander Jaxon Lloyd picked up the win out of the bullpen, striking out five over four innings. Will Riley entered the game in the top of the ninth and sent down the only three batters he faced, striking out two.

Cole Garrett went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two walks while Zac Morris was 2-3 with three runs and was hit by a pitch. Ty Swaim stole three bases.

Pete Ciuffreda was 3-for-4 for the Leopards (0-6) with three doubles and three RBI while Kyle Chmielewski was 3-5.

VMI improves to 3-3 on the season.

The third and final game of the series is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.