Baseball: EMU Royals use early lead to get past John Jay

The EMU Diamond Royals took care of John Jay on Wednesday as they won by a score of 11-3. The Royals improve to 10-5 with the victory and have one more game in Myrtle Beach, S.C. as part of their Spring Break trip.

Their next game comes on Thursday when they play Eastern at 10:00am.

It was another solid start for the Royals as they worked their way to two runs in the first inning. Jordan Jones (Saxe, Va./Randolph Henry) reached on a leadoff walk and stole second base. After Ray Tricarico (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) reached on a fielder’s choice, Jones moved up to third. As Tricarico stole second base, Jones scored on the throw which allowed Tricarico to advance to third. He prompted a balk out of the pitcher to come across to score.

The second inning was less unorthodox as EMU plated two more runners. Garrett Howard (Fredericksburg, Va./Courtland) and Blake Schaar (Orange, Va./The Covenant School) singled their way on base before Jones drove Howard in with an RBI single. Jacob Merica (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) reached on an error that allowed Schaar to score.

John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) got things going in the third inning when he led off with a single. Brett Lindsay (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester) was hit by a pitch, then a double steal put both runners into scoring position. Robert Guenther (Falls Church, Va./George C. Marshall) promptly doubled in both runs. Howard followed with a single, and a walk to Corey Willis (Fredricksburg, Va./Massaponax) loaded the bases. Jones hit a two-run single and Merica followed with a sacrifice fly as the Royals would score five in the inning.

EMU would not score again until the sixth inning. Tricarico singled to begin the frame and scored when Guenther reached on an error. Howard drove in Guenther with an RBI single to conclude the scoring.

Tyler Bagent (Chesapeake, Va./Portsmouth Christian) earned his second win of the season as he threw seven innings while only allowing three runs to score and striking out three. Spencer Laitinen (Woodbridge, Va./C.D. Hylton) and Brendon Barrett (Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes) each threw an inning scoreless and combined for three strikeouts.

Howard finished 3-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jones and Guenther both had two hits and combined for five RBI and three walks.