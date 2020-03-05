Baseball: EMU Royals use early lead to get past John Jay
The EMU Diamond Royals took care of John Jay on Wednesday as they won by a score of 11-3. The Royals improve to 10-5 with the victory and have one more game in Myrtle Beach, S.C. as part of their Spring Break trip.
Their next game comes on Thursday when they play Eastern at 10:00am.
It was another solid start for the Royals as they worked their way to two runs in the first inning. Jordan Jones (Saxe, Va./Randolph Henry) reached on a leadoff walk and stole second base. After Ray Tricarico (Culpeper, Va./Eastern View) reached on a fielder’s choice, Jones moved up to third. As Tricarico stole second base, Jones scored on the throw which allowed Tricarico to advance to third. He prompted a balk out of the pitcher to come across to score.
The second inning was less unorthodox as EMU plated two more runners. Garrett Howard (Fredericksburg, Va./Courtland) and Blake Schaar (Orange, Va./The Covenant School) singled their way on base before Jones drove Howard in with an RBI single. Jacob Merica (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) reached on an error that allowed Schaar to score.
John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) got things going in the third inning when he led off with a single. Brett Lindsay (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester) was hit by a pitch, then a double steal put both runners into scoring position. Robert Guenther (Falls Church, Va./George C. Marshall) promptly doubled in both runs. Howard followed with a single, and a walk to Corey Willis (Fredricksburg, Va./Massaponax) loaded the bases. Jones hit a two-run single and Merica followed with a sacrifice fly as the Royals would score five in the inning.
EMU would not score again until the sixth inning. Tricarico singled to begin the frame and scored when Guenther reached on an error. Howard drove in Guenther with an RBI single to conclude the scoring.
Tyler Bagent (Chesapeake, Va./Portsmouth Christian) earned his second win of the season as he threw seven innings while only allowing three runs to score and striking out three. Spencer Laitinen (Woodbridge, Va./C.D. Hylton) and Brendon Barrett (Virginia Beach, Va./Ocean Lakes) each threw an inning scoreless and combined for three strikeouts.
Howard finished 3-5 with an RBI and two runs scored. Jones and Guenther both had two hits and combined for five RBI and three walks.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.