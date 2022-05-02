Author shares Voices from the Attic at Pamplin Park

Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier welcomes guest speaker Carleton Young on Thursday at 7 p.m. to the Petersburg Civil War Roundtable.

Young will share the story of “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War.”

Young discovered a large collection of letters from two Civil War soldiers while cleaning out a relative’s attic. This propelled Carleton Young on a more than decade long journey to research the two soldiers and explore the battlefields where the two Vermont soldiers fought.

His book Voices From the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War, tells the story of the two brothers and their journey in the Peninsula Campaign, then at South Mountain, Antietam, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville, Gettysburg, the Wilderness, and Cedar Creek. Their history was preserved through their surprisingly detailed and insightful letters. Young will share their journey and his own at this special evening event.

Young earned his MA in history from Ohio University and completed his PhD in the history of education from the University of Pittsburgh. He was a teacher of AP American history at Thomas Jefferson High School in Pittsburgh for 37 years. Young has additionally taught as an adjunct professor at the Community College of Allegheny County, the University of Pittsburgh, Eastern Gateway Community College, and in the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.

The Petersburg Civil War Roundtable will meet the first Thursday of each month at Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier from 7-8 p.m. Annual membership is $40. Individuals who are already members of Pamplin Historical Park can become members of PCWRT for $20. Non-members can attend for $5 each meeting. Call (804) 861-2408 for more information.

