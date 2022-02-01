Augusta Health COVID situation improving, but not out of the woods yet

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 49, down roughly 20 percent from recent highs, and recent COVID case numbers are also falling in line.

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Monday, 41 new positive cases of COVID were diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites. It was again a busy weekend at the testing sites with 74 positives reported Sunday morning, 96 positives reported Saturday morning and 91 positives reported Friday morning.

Today, 42 Augusta Health employees are absent with illness.

Vaccination eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 5 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 5 and older; a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18. Additionally, booster criteria have been updated today to accommodate a fourth dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Eligibility varies by vaccine, so please be aware of the criteria changes and updates for the vaccine selected.

Children age 5-11 years old

To ensure patient safety and in awareness of the different dosage for the 5-11 year old age group, there are separate clinics for ages 5-11 only at the on-campus location. Again, a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

Please make appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccine and booster eligibility information

Pfizer

Ages 5 and older

Initial series of 2 doses, at least 21 days apart.

Individuals moderately to severely immunocompromised are indicated to receive a 3rd dose to complete the primary series at least 28 days after 2nd dose.

Moderna

Ages 18 and older

Primary series of 2 doses, at least 28 days apart.

Individuals moderately to severely immunocompromised are indicated to receive a 3rd dose to complete the primary series at least 28 days after the 2nd dose.

J&J

Ages 18 and older

Primary series of 1 dose.

Boosters

If primary series was Pfizer:

Age 12+: A Booster dose is indicated 5 months from date of completing of the primary series.

Age 5-11: No Boosters are authorized by FDA/CDC at this time.

If primary series was Moderna:

A booster dose is indicated five months from the date of completing the primary series.

If primary series was J&J:

A booster dose is indicated two months from the date of completing the primary series, however it is preferred that the booster dose be Pfizer or Moderna if possible.

Please make appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want. For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

This week, Augusta Health’s Community Vaccination Team will be providing vaccines at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab, Summit Square, the WARM Shelter in Verona and the Hispanic Community event at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waynesboro on Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 3-6 p.m. Spanish-speaking interpreters will be available at the St. John’s event.

To date, more than 10,000 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Thursday: Pfizer Clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 12 and older. For first dose and second dose available to those age 12 and older, booster dose available to those age 16 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

Friday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinics from 9 a.m. to 12 noon for those age 18 and older. For first dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria before registration.

The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.