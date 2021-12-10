Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who had last contact with his family on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Tyler Christopher Goodman, 17, is 6’2”, 180 pounds, with brown hari and brown eyes.

Goodman could possibly be in the Stuarts Draft area. He has a tattoo of two triangles on his right forearm, both ears are pierced and has braces.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

