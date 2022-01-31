Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals holding public hearings this week

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Garland R., II and Hilary J. Davis, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 1399 Roman Road, Mount Sidney in the North River District.

A request by James Have, for a Special Use Permit to have an excavating and landscaping business with outdoor storage of commercial vehicles, equipment and materials on property he owns, located at 728 Long Meadow Road, Fishersville in the Wayne District.

A request by Abner N., IV and Clara M. Johnston, for a Special Use Permit to continue the existing quarry on property they own, located at 5047 Cold Springs Road, Raphine in the Riverheads District.

A request by Philip Scott or Megan Leslie Tiernan, for a Special Use Permit to have a plastic fabrication facility within an existing building, to have yearly educational classes in conjunction with the plastic fabrication and to have short term rental within the existing dwelling on property they own, located at 398 Smoky Row Road, Staunton in the Pastures District.

A request by Clinton Lawrence, for a Special Use Permit to have a sawmill, process lumber and to have a landscape/tree service business with outdoor storage of logs, processed wood and wood chips on property owned by C.C. Lawrence, located at 1169 Jennings Gap Road, Churchville in the North River District.

A request by Derek Sheehan, agent for Waynesboro Bridge Solar, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to relocate the access entrance approved for a small solar energy system on property owned by HW Farms, LLC, located at 532 Old White Bridge Road, Waynesboro in the Wayne District.

A consideration to cancel the Special Use Permit held by Joyce B. Wheeler to lease storage space within an existing structure on property she owns, located at 1642 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst in the South River District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.