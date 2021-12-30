Arts Council of the Valley announces 2022 Smith House Galleries Exhibition Schedule

Arts Council of the Valley is known for providing memorable arts experiences in its Smith House Galleries, and the new year promises to be no exception.

Executive Director Jenny Burden notes that “the 2022 season includes a blend of group and solo exhibitions in mediums including ceramic sculpture, collage, painting and photography.”

Opening receptions are held during First Fridays of the Valley, 5-7 pm at 311 South Main Street, Harrisonburg. Support is provided in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

The 2022 lineup of artists (also available at valleyarts.org/2022-exhibition-schedule) includes:

Jan. 7-28 – Art is Relative, works in various mediums by members of the Marshman family.

Feb. 4-25 – Travels: A Visual Diary, featuring paintings by Justin Poole

March 4-25 – artVISION: Rockingham County Public Schools Youth Art Month Show

April 1-29 – Three photography exhibitions: Wildlife: An Intimate Portrait by Bob Adamek, Water: Its Iterations and Locations by Greg Versen, The Danse Macabre by Cara Walton

May 6-27 – Rivers & Streams of Western Virginia, featuring oil, watercolor and gouache paintings by Julie Farrell, Debra Sheffer, Peg Sheridan and Nan Mahone Wellborn; and Recent Paintings: Nature and Beyond by Robert Bersson

June 3-24 – Quarantime, multi-media works by Colleen Pendry

July 1-29 – Dream in Color, abstract paintings by Chito Padilla

Aug. 5-26 – Herb Weaver: Still Pondering, installation, mixed media and ceramic sculpture

Sept. 2-30 – Time out of mind, drawing, mixed media, painting by Quillon Hall; and The Animal Kingdom, paintings by Juliette Swenson

Oct. 7-28 – From Lands and Lives Not My Own, collage and mixed media works by Caroline Garrett Hardy

Nov. 4-Dec. 9 – ACV’s 7th Annual Artist Member Exhibition

“These exhibitions represent diverse perspectives, and provide a variety of artistic mediums throughout the year,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “We work to balance emerging and established artists, and we enthusiastically encourage artists of color to submit proposals.”

Smith House Galleries accepts exhibition proposals year-round at valleyarts.org/submissions, with a May 15 deadline for artists to be considered for the following year’s schedule.

