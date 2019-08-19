Antifa, terrorists? What about the MAGAs?

Donald Trump wants the Justice Department to declare antifa a domestic terrorist organization, which, sure, let’s go with that.

Quick question: how many people have died as a result of domestic terrorist incidents perpetrated by antifa?

While you Google that into oblivion, now think through the obvious followup: how many people have died as a result of domestic terrorist incidents perpetrated by MAGAs?

Didn’t see that one coming, did you?

Twenty-two people died in El Paso on Aug. 3, so we can start there.

Over the hill from where I’m based, over in Charlottesville, three died in the 2017 neo-Nazi rallies.

The Anti-Defamation League has the far right being responsible for 73 percent of domestic extremist-related fatalities in the past decade.

White nationalists, the “very fine people,” in the words of Trump, murdered 49 people in 2018, again according to the ADL.

FBI director Christopher Wray told Congress last month that the majority of the bureau’s domestic-terrorism investigations over the past year are linked to white supremacy.

The “very fine people” are terrorists. The FBI knows this. Hell, you know this. You’re not afraid, when you go to Wal-Mart, that antifa is going to show up with guns-a-blazin’ to shoot the place up.

You don’t even know what an antifa is.

You know angry white people. Their Don’t Tread on Me license plates give them away.

Investigate them.

Column by Chris Graham

