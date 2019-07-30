Another police impersonator report in Augusta County

Published Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019, 3:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is reporting another incident involving a report of a police impersonator.

An 18-year-old female Augusta County resident contacted the Sheriff’s Office stating that at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, she was at the intersection of Churchville Avenue and Spring Hill Road in the City of Staunton when she observed a dark-colored sedan (either blue or black) following her abnormally closely.

Near the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Route 262, the vehicle activated a blue flashing emergency light that was located in the windshield above the driver seat of the sedan.

The suspect vehicle continued following the victim down Spring Hill Road onto Route 262 and turned to follow her east towards Commerce Road/Route 11 in very close proximity to her car.

The victim did not believe that this vehicle was a legitimate law enforcement vehicle and did not stop.

When the victim arrived at the intersection of Route 262 and Commerce Road, the suspect vehicle deactivated its blue light, but the suspect continued to follow the victim north on Lee Highway into Augusta County, ultimately passing the victim on Lee Highway in Verona and continuing northbound.

The victim turned into the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and later came in to report the incident.

In this case, the victim correctly did not stop for the impersonator and she proceeded to a safe area.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to urge the community to immediately contact 911 if you believe that you are being contacted by a police impersonator, or if you suspect that an unmarked police car that is trying to pull you over is not legitimate. The 911 Dispatch Center can quickly verify the legitimacy of a traffic stop, and direct responding units to intercept any impersonator as the event occurs.

The investigation into these impersonation cases is continuing and anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact Sgt. Steve Cason with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

Like this: Like Loading...