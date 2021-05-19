Alleghany County: Eastbound I-64 closed due to tractor trailer crash

A crash involving two tractor trailers has blocked both eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Alleghany County.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday near mile marker 25 in the Clifton Forge area. Cleanup and recovery efforts are under way, but eastbound I-64 is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Eastbound I-64 traffic detours at exit 24 (Clifton Forge) and follows Route 60 Business east to rejoin the interstate at the exit 27 interchange. Motorists should expect major delays in this area.

