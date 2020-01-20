Alert: Phone scam impersonating Albemarle County Police Department

The Albemarle County Police Department is alerting the community to a scam.

The scam involves a caller who identifies himself as Capt. Darrell Byers of the Albemarle County Police Department. The caller says there is a warrant for the arrest of the individual, but the matter could also be resolved through a wire transfer of funds. Two individuals have contacted ACPD to report this scam today.

Be aware that the Albemarle County Police Department does not contact individuals for wire transfers. Anyone receiving such a call should hang up and contact ACPD to report the call at 434-977-9041.

