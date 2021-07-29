first bank  

Albemarle County Police investigating shots fired on Peyton Drive

Published Thursday, Jul. 29, 2021, 9:19 am

Albemarle County officers responded to a call for service for shots fired at Granite Park Apartments on Peyton Drive at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene of the incident.

There were no reported injuries, and there is no threat to the community at this time.

This incident is currently under investigation by ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Belew at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.


