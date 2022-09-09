Cops & Courts
Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School
A juvenile faces charges after posting a threat to Western Albemarle High School to social media in the early morning hours of Friday.
Albemarle County Police determined the threat not to be credible, according to a release from the department.
In the release, ACPD encouraged families to review the following online and social media safety tips.
- Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly. Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.
- Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.
- Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.
- In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, text, or an internet site, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police. ACPD will work with the school to develop a plan of action. At no point should anyone share it with friends or post it online.
- Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps. While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private.
- Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.