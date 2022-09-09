Menu
albemarle county police investigate threat at western albemarle high school
Cops & Courts

Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
laptop business
(© tippapatt – stock.adobe.com)

A juvenile faces charges after posting a threat to Western Albemarle High School to social media in the early morning hours of Friday.

Albemarle County Police determined the threat not to be credible, according to a release from the department.

In the release, ACPD encouraged families to review the following online and social media safety tips.

  • Monitor your child’s phone, computer, and online accounts regularly. Your child should not have a phone, computer, or online account that you do not have access to.
  • Have a conversation with your child about the use of their phone during school.
  • Phones at school should only be used in an emergency and should otherwise remain in a backpack or pocket.
  • In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, text, or an internet site, they should immediately notify a school administrator and the police. ACPD will work with the school to develop a plan of action. At no point should anyone share it with friends or post it online.
  • Young people believe that there is a certain amount of anonymity online and with certain internet-based apps. While this is somewhat true, the internet and apps that use the internet are not completely private.
  • Some may think that school threats are funny, but the community and police do not. Those who make these posts will be held accountable and there will be criminal consequences.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

