Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River.
A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment.
This incident is still under investigation by Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division. If you have any information, reach out to Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000 or email [email protected]. You can remain anonymous.