Albemarle County Office Building to reopen for tax payments only beginning Monday

The Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road will reopen to the public on a limited basis beginning Monday, to support in-person tax payments at service windows. All other administrative services will remain virtual and/or by appointment only.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place. Taxpayers are required to wear a face covering and will complete screening questions and a temperature check prior to entry. In addition to the in-person service windows, there are several contactless ways to make tax payments. There is no fee for payments by electronic check, which can be used online or by phone.

Ways to pay

Pay online. Visit albemarlecountytaxes.org to pay using a credit card, electronic check, or PayPal.

Visit to pay using a credit card, electronic check, or PayPal. Pay by mail. Instructions for payments by check are attached to the bill. If choosing to pay by mail, be aware that there might be delivery delays from the post office. Tax payments postmarked by June 25, 2021 will be considered on-time.

Instructions for payments by check are attached to the bill. If choosing to pay by mail, be aware that there might be delivery delays from the post office. Tax payments postmarked by June 25, 2021 will be considered on-time. Pay by phone. Call 1-866-820-5450 to pay using a credit card.

Call 1-866-820-5450 to pay using a credit card. Pay by kiosk at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road using the 24/7 automated payment kiosk using check, cash, or card.

at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road using the 24/7 automated payment kiosk using check, cash, or card. Drop off. Use the drop boxes located in the parking lot at either County Office Building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 Fifth Street Extended). No cash accepted in drop boxes.

Use the drop boxes located in the parking lot at either County Office Building (401 McIntire Road or 1600 Fifth Street Extended). No cash accepted in drop boxes. Pay In Person. Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm, at the County Office Building at 401 McIntire Road. COVID-19 protocols are in place. Face coverings are required for building entry.

There is a 2.5 percent convenience fee for credit/debit cards. In addition, online debit/credit card payments carry an additional $0.30 convenience fee.

